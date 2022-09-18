VISTA, Calif. — Four males suspected of robbing a group of juvenile skateboarders in Vista were arrested Saturday, authorities said.

The robbery occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Wave Drive, Sgt. Eric Cottrell of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Sunday. The driver of a white Nissan Sentra, with three other passengers, pulled up next to four juveniles skateboarding and took out a pistol, authorities said. The driver pressed the pistol into one of the juvenile’s back before demanding his cell phone and cash.

The driver continued to point the gun at one juvenile while the other three suspects proceeded to steal cell phones and cash from the others, the sheriff’s official said. The suspects then drove away from the scene.

However, deputies were able to locate the Nissan, conduct a high-risk vehicle stop and detain all of the occupants without incident, Cottrell said.

The victims were able to positively identify all four suspects, according to authorities. The driver of the Nissan was identified as Anthony Aguilar while the other three passengers were male juveniles. They all face robbery and weapons-related charges.

Cottrell confirmed Aguilar was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and the three juveniles were booked into juvenile hall.

SDSO found a loaded firearm — which had previously been reported stolen out of San Diego — in the center console of the Nissan. The items stolen during the robbery were recovered and returned to the victims.