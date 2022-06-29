SAN DIEGO — Four military officers serving the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet were convicted Wednesday on all counts of accepting bribes from foreign defense contractor Leonard Francis, court officials said.

Captain David Newland, Captain James Dolan, Captain David Lausman and Commander Mario Herrera were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery and conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney Southern District of California. Lausman also was found guilty of obstruction of justice.

Here are the penalties the Navy officers were convicted of:

Maximum penalty for Conspiracy to Commit Bribery: Five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross pecuniary gain or twice the gross pecuniary loss, whichever is greater

Maximum penalty for Bribery: Fifteen years in prison, a $250,000 fine or twice the gross pecuniary gain or gross pecuniary loss from the offense, or three times the monetary equivalent of the thing of value, whichever is greater

Maximum penalty for Obstruction of Justice (only for Lausman): Twenty years in prison, a $250,000 fine

Maximum penalty for Conspiracy to Commit Honest Services Wire Fraud: Twenty years in prison, a $250,000 fine

In March 2017, nine members of the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, including the four defendants convicted Wednesday, were indicted by a federal grand jury, court officials stated. A total of 34 U.S. Navy officials, defense contractors and the Glenn Defense Marine Asia were charged of being involved in the bribery scheme, with 33 defendants now having been convicted of various fraud and corruption offenses.

On Wednesday, the jury did not reach a verdict on the charges against Rear Admiral Bruce Loveless.



A sentencing hearing has been set for October 11 at 9 a.m.