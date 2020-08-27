Foundation surpasses $50M in aid to local orgs during pandemic

Volunteers fill sacks of food and other supplies to hand out to families during the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Foundation announced $675,000 in grant funding Thursday to assist 14 nonprofits serving local communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation said the latest round of grantmaking through its San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund pushes its grant awards to more than $50 million to more than 160 nonprofits since mid-March.

“While the crisis is far from over, I’m proud to say that our region continues to meet the moment and help our communities hardest hit by COVID- 19,” said Mark Stuart, president & CEO of The San Diego Foundation. “Together, thanks to the generosity of thousands of San Diegans, we have been able to distribute more than $50 million in relief, comfort and hope into every corner of our county.”

Grants have included:

Child Development Associates, Inc. – $11,500,000 to assist childcare providers with staffing, supplies, mortgage and rental assistance, business resilience and capital improvements for outdoor areas;

YMCA of San Diego County – $11,500,000 to assist childcare providers with staffing, supplies, mortgage and rental assistance, business resilience and capital improvements for outdoor areas;

Feeding San Diego – $100,000 to support the East County mobile pantry program delivering food to rural neighborhoods with high poverty and food deserts, including Alpine, Bonsall, Borrego Springs, Boulevard, Campo, Descanso, Fallbrook, Guatay, Jacumba, Julian, Oceanside, Pauma, Potrero, San Marcos, Shelter Valley and Vista;

San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation – $100,000 to support the Right Recovery: Business Assistance/Anchor Institution Collaborative, assisting small businesses and creating long-term resiliency by building sustainable connections to customers and markets;

USO San Diego – $100,000 to provide essential food and product support to active-duty military family members across San Diego County, including new drive-thru distribution sites;

Partnership for a Better San Diego – AFL-CIO – $60,000 to purchase storage, refrigeration and other critical equipment, as well as transportation to assist with food distributions;

San Diego Hunger Coalition – $55,000 to expand food distribution systems and increase capacity for San Diego County school districts to provide safe, curbside meal assistance to students;

I Am My Brother’s Keeper – $50,000 to provide food and personal protective equipment to low-to-moderate income families;

Gary & Mary West Senior Dental Center – $46,000 to provide seniors with affordable, high-quality oral healthcare with comprehensive education, and clinical and wellness services;

Via International – $29,000 to support food distribution in the District 4 Promise Zone;

Workers Relief Initiative (via Mission Edge) – $28,838 to provide financial assistance to employees affected by layoffs and reduced working hours;

People’s Legal Services – $25,000 to respond to the increased need for low-cost legal services in the areas of landlord-tenant, family law, immigration and small claims;

San Diego Arts + Culture Challenge Initiative (via Mission Edge) – $25,000 to provide flexible resources for individual artists and creative workers in financial distress, including historically marginalized Black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) artists and creatives;

We All We Got SD (via Mission Edge) – $24,000 to support non- English speaking families and communities underserved by health and social service systems;

Jewish Family Service – $20,000 to provide meal delivery to seniors unable to leave their homes due to COVID-19-related health concerns;

Western Service Workers Association (via Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans) – $15,000 to provide weekly food distribution, utility payment advocacy and medical service referrals to low-income service workers and families.

Businesses, individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund online by clicking here.