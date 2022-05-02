VISTA, Calif. – One year after a 33-year-old Vista firefighter lost a sudden battle with melanoma, his loved ones are launching a foundation in his name to help prevent other firefighters from suffering a similar fate.

“We didn’t know until it was too late and there were no warning signs,” said Caylie Valenta, wife of Andy Valenta.

By the time Andy was diagnosed with melanoma, it was already considered stage 4. He died just three and a half months later. Now Caylie is turning her family’s tragedy into a foundation for the future health and safety of first responders.

“Melanoma is one of the many cancers that firefighters are at increased risk for versus the average population because of everything they’re exposed to on the job with carcinogens and flame retardants,” said Valenta.

With the help of the Vista Fire Department and the community, Belching Beaver Brewery launched a special beer in Andy’s honor: the “True Grit IPA.” One hundred percent of sales from the beer and t-shirts sold at Monday evening went to the Andy Valenta Melanoma Foundation.

“Probably not a day goes by where I don’t think about Andy and the impact that he’s had on all of us. We want to ensure we’re doing what we can to spread awareness and carry on his memory,” said fellow Vista firefighter, Mark Gaffney.

The foundation will focus on education, awareness, and skin checks for firefighters. It will be partnering up with DermTech, a La Jolla-based company that uses sticker technology to screen for skin cancer.

“It’s a noninvasive, pain-free way to get this sample from a patient. It’s giving doctors another option now,” explained Jason Alongi, Senior Director of Consumer Marketing with DermTech.

Alongi says the technology has been around for about a decade and is being used nationwide.

As the work for the Andy Valenta Melanoma Foundation is just getting started, the goal is to target departments in North County first, but eventually expand all over the county and beyond.

“A five-to-ten minute check once a year could save anyone’s life if we catch it early enough. The main goal is to help prevent other families from experiencing the nightmare that me and my girls have had to endure because of melanoma,” said Caylie.

The “True Grit IPA” sold out Monday evening, but the Vista Fire Department will be selling remaining t-shirts to continue fundraising for the foundation.