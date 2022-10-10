Alene Mitchem, 15, has been located by the SDPD after being reported missing last month. (Photo/ San Diego County Sheriff’s Department handout)

SAN DIEGO — A missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl has been located, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Alene Mitchem was reported missing by relatives on Sept. 22 after they discovered she had left the residence. The girl was found safe by law enforcement on Oct. 9 and the family was notified shortly after.

Lt. Kevin Ralph of the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Division noted in a press release, “Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, as well as the fact this incident involves a minor, this is all the information that can be released at this time.”

The Sheriff’s Department thanked the media, the public and its law enforcement partners for their assistance in locating the missing teen.