Found body believed to be missing San Diego woman; partner arrested

SAN DIEGO – San Diego homicide detectives believe they have located the body of a woman who was reported missing this week, and the man she was dating is suspected in her murder, authorities say.

On Thursday, police began investigating the disappearance of 48-year-old Faviola Calderon after she didn’t show up for work. Information obtained during the early portion of the investigation led police to determine Calderon, a San Diego resident, was missing under “suspicious circumstances,” San Diego police Lt. Joel Tien said in a department news release.

It was determined by investigators that Calderon was in a relationship with Nery Roberto Garcia of San Diego, who soon was named a suspect.

Garcia, 35, was arrested at a home at 2300 Sumac Drive in Hollywood Park, Tien said. He was booked late Thursday into the San Diego Central Jail and charged with first-degree murder. He is not eligible for bail, jail records show.

The circumstances of Calderon’s death still are being investigated.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2292 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.