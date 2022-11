Authorities found an at-risk missing man in the Vista area. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

VISTA, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.

Alin Ramon Cox, 59, was located and returned to his home on Saturday, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s considered Cox to be at-risk due to his severe dementia, schizophrenia and short-term memory loss. However, officials said he was found in good health.