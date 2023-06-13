SAN DIEGO — Sea turtles are one of the most recognizable species of marine life gracing ocean waters across the globe. Despite that, there’s one big question mark surrounding the species that has puzzled scientists for decades: where they came from.

Fossils discovered by paleontologists across the globe have traced the earliest evolutions of sea turtles to the time when dinosaurs wandered the land and seas.

However, scientists have been eluded by what happened to sea turtles after the mass extinction event that wiped out these creatures, as they seemingly disappeared from the fossil record during the following era — known as the Paleogene — only to re-appear millions of years later.

But, a fossil hidden in San Diego Natural History Museum’s paleontology collection recently blew that 40 million-year gap in knowledge of the Pacific Ocean wide open.

About five inches wide and shaped like a little boomerang, the fossilized bone sat in a cabinet for over two decades after being unearthed from a Carlsbad construction site in 2004 – that is until Berkeley Paleontologist Patricia Holoyrod visited The Nat’s collection.

Researcher at the San Diego Natural History Museum holds a sea turtle fossil that’s believed to fill a 40-million-year gap in knowledge about their prehistoric origins. (Photo by Cypress Hansen/San Diego Natural History Museum)

A sea turtle fossil next to other samples in the San Diego Natural History Museum’s paleontology collection. The sea turtle fossil is believed to fill a 40-million-year gap in knowledge about their prehistoric origins. (Photo by Cypress Hansen/San Diego Natural History Museum)

She first recognized the fossil as possibly being reptilian, jumpstarting a research project which would place the sea turtle bone in the middle of the gap in the Paleogene historical record, postdoctoral paleontology researcher Ashely Poust recalled to FOX5SanDiego.com.

Poust teamed up with Holoyrod and a staff paleontologist at The Nat, Thomas Deméré, to study the fossil – the findings from which were published in the paleontology journal, Acta Palaeontologica Polonica, earlier this year.

“This is a pretty exciting project, even though the fossil itself is pretty unassuming,” Poust said. “(40 million years is) a long period of time for a really important successful group of animals and something we see off the coast today … that we don’t really know how they got there.”

What scientists did know about the origins of sea turtles dates back to the age of the dinosaurs, during an era known as the Cretaceous period.

Fossils dated about 75 million years ago suggest that a prehistoric form of giant sea turtle – one that Poust explained to be about the size of a Volkswagen bug or a dinner table – roamed the waters, alongside mosasaurs and ichthyosaurs.

Graphic showing the presence of sea turtles, according to the existing fossil record. (Graphic by Angie Stamos-Guerra/San Diego Natural History Museum)

But after the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs, the sea turtles mostly disappeared from the record, along with nearly a third of all creatures in the ocean.

Roughly 10 to 20 million years later, sea turtle-like species started to crop up again in places around Europe, as suggested by fossils discovered in the area. However, their presence in the Pacific Ocean during the period that succeeded the Cretaceous had never been recorded.

The next fossil record of ancient sea turtles in the Pacific was not until the Neogene period, which is most notably known as the era of hominids and apes that preceded the evolution of humans.

That is until Poust and his team started looking at the fossil in The Nat’s collection. They were able to determine that it was likely from a sea turtle, specifically the front nuchal bone given its shape and layering.

Graphic showing the location of the nuchal bone on a sea turtle. (Graphic by Angie Stamos-Guerra/San Diego Natural History Museum)

As Poust explained, the fossil’s layers, similar to its modern counterpart, are almost like an Oreo cookie, consisting of a strong solid bone outside with a softer, porous inside where blood vessels would have been.

This, combined with its boomerang shape, indicated to the team that it could have been placed at the top of the sea turtle’s shell, where the nuchal bone would be.

Poust and the other researchers were then able to date the bone using the surrounding rock and material found at the time of its excavation from the construction site. They found that it was from the middle Eocene period, putting it right at the center of the 40-million-year record gap.

According to Poust, the discovery suggests that Pacific sea turtles not only survived the mass extinction event that wiped out hundreds of thousands of species, but they existed in some form all along.

“Finding some fossil evidence in San Diego is really important, because it establishes that they probably almost certainly were here, across the entirety of the Pacific,” Poust said. “If we know (sea turtles are) here, and it’s there right in the middle of that time, it was probably here for most of it.”

Despite being such a small addition to the historical record, Poust says it’s still a significant piece of information that changes how scientists think about this period in the Pacific Ocean and earth’s history.

It raises additional questions about the era, like why the fossil record from the oceanic Paleogene period has been so hard to identify and whether there might be more undescribed species of ancient sea turtle out there.

To Poust, the importance of this finding lies in what more might be out there to discover, both about sea turtles and the earth’s history as a whole.

“I think it is really neat that it managed to evade us for so long,” he said. “The implication is that if sea turtles bigger than a dinner table have avoided our gaze so far, who knows what else is out there?”