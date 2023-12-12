SAN DIEGO — Jacqueline Ma, 34, is ordered to stand trial in the case that alleges charges of child sexual abuse, child pornography, dissuading a child/victim, among other charges.

Ma was the former “Teacher of the Year” and a former sixth grade teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City.

A judge inside a South Bay courtroom heard from the prosecution Tuesday and ultimately ordered there is enough evidence for this case to go to trial.

Some of the evidence presented in court Tuesday was disturbing. It included detailed interactions between Ma and the two victims.

Prosecutors said Ma had a nearly one year “relationship” with a former student who was 12 years old at the time, and included sexual acts, pornographic photos, suggestive messages.

Some of the messages were read aloud in the courtroom:

Ma: “You only possible like me?”

Jon Doe 1: “I’m possibly your lil boyfriend.”

Ma: “Yea but no one will ever know.”

Jon Doe 1: “I love you ;)”

Ma: “I love you too like I’m actually in love with you.”

“It starts very basic with basketball talk, gaming online, funny jokes and then it moves into what I consider the sexualization of a child who has never had a relationship, you can tell he’s nervous in some of the messaging, and then it becomes suggestive, then the picture sharing, the gifting is where I really see it turn,” National City Police Department Detective Colleen Stanich testified. “…doing his homework so he gets help, all of that is indicative of grooming a child.”

Prosecutors said Ma had a hidden folder on her phone with more than 50 screenshots of text messages, inappropriate photos and more. They also discussed Ma having screenshots that showed the victim in the shower and her on a Google Meet video.

The prosecutor also said Ma had another relationship with a current student at the time, which was an 11-year-old boy.

“She sexualized this kid, by her own admission in this letter, there was a 10-month period where she formed a bond with this child,” the deputy district attorney said in his closing arguments.

The prosecutor said to the judge in his closing arguments Tuesday: “An adult just in general holds a position of authority of a child, but a teacher is so much more, and in this case it’s not just a position of authority, but it’s a position of trust.”

Media and the public were not allowed inside when the victim testified to the judge.

Stanich testified to the judge that the first victim’s mother found out about the relationship and alerted authorities. They then later found out about the second victim, one of Ma’s current students at the time.

Stanich said Ma was teaching the young boy about performing sexual acts, directed him to videos to learn about how to perform those sexual acts and offered to pay for strippers for him.

The victim had told detectives that Ma had set up a meeting in her classroom and locked the door and had taken off her shirt when he came into the classroom.

“He said he was very bold, his words were I was very bold in my text messaging on wanting to go do something with her, but when I got there she got close to me and tried to touch me and I ran out of the classroom because I was too afraid to do it,” she testified.

Ma was booked into Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility on six felony charges in early March, and then posted a $100,000 bond and was released from custody. NCPD detectives continued to investigate and said they had probable cause to re-arrest Ma on additional felony charges, which they did just two days later. She’s been behind bars ever since.

According to online records from California’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing, Ma has had her credential in California since 2013.