CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A former National City “Teacher of the Year” is facing new charges of sexual misconduct involving a second minor.

An amended complaint filed this week by the San Diego County District Attorney’s office accuses Jacqueline Ma, 34, of committing a lewd act with the student, who was under the age of 14.

The ex-Lincoln Acres Elementary School teacher appeared in a Chula Vista courtroom Wednesday for a readiness conference.

Ma, who is being held without bail, was first arrested in March after a parent suspected her 13-year-old child was having an inappropriate relationship with her.

She now faces 19 total charges.