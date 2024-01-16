SAN DIEGO — The former National City educator accused of sexually abusing students is set to return to court Tuesday afternoon for another arraignment on more serious charges.

Jacqueline Ma’s latest appearance comes after evidence presented during the preliminary hearing of the 34-year-old led prosecutors ask for charges stemming from alleged relationships with two former students that carry stiffer penalties. The judge hearing the case agreed.

Her second arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday. During the hearing, she will enter a new plea for the amended charges.

Ma, who was named San Diego County “Teacher of the Year” in early 2023, had been a teacher with the National School District since 2003, teaching fifth and sixth grade at Lincoln Acres Elementary.

She was arrested in March on suspicion of engaging in sexual relationships with two students, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, who were in her class at some point. Prosecutors say one of these relationships lasted months.

The educator pleaded not guilty to multiple felony counts of child sexual abuse, possession of child sexual abuse material and sexual exploitation of a minor after she was taken into custody.

During her December preliminary hearing, prosecutors showed detailed messages that Ma allegedly sent to the victims, including several that talked about sexual relations — one even asked if one of the victims would want to stay at her house, since her husband was out of town.

The South Bay judge hearing the case ultimately ordered that there was enough evidence to stand trial.

During the hearing, the judge granted a request by the prosecution to bring the new charges that carry a stiffer penalty under the legal theory that the children were in duress, according to a report from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Under the new charges, she could face up to 165 years in prison if convicted.

FOX 5’s Danielle Dawson contributed to this story.