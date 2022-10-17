The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

SAN DIEGO — A former San Diego resident was sentenced to 20 years in federal court on Monday for conspiring with others to provide material support to terrorists in Syria, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Court documents said 37-year-old Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, a Somali national who immigrated to the U.S. and then Canada, provided money and personal support to violent jihadist activities of the Islamic State of Iraq and ISIS from November 2013 through March 2014.

Abdullahi financially assisted six North American nationals in traveling to Syria, where they joined ISIS, court records noted. The Justice Department said these individuals then engaged in armed battles to gain control of the territories and civilian populations. All six of them were reportedly killed while fighting for ISIS, the press release explained.

Abdullah admitted to financing their travel, wiring money to third-party ISIS intermediaries near the Syrian border and to criminal activity in Canada with the intent to send more money to support terrorist activities, court documents noted.

On completion of his 20 year prison sentence, the press release said Abdullah will then undergo 36 months of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the FBI, San Diego Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Federal Air Marshal Service, the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations.