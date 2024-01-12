SAN DIEGO — Rear Adm. Yvette Davids, former commander of a San Diego-based warship, has become the first woman to serve as superintendent at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Davids was confirmed the role during a change of command ceremony Thursday at the Annapolis, Maryland service academy, the U.S. Navy said on its website. She takes over for Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, who was promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral and will serve as the next commander of U.S. Seventh Fleet in Yokosuka, Japan.

“I am beyond honored to become the 65th Superintendent of the United States Naval Academy, and I look back on the experiences of those before me to guide the way ahead,” Davids said. “In the lasting words of Navy legend Admiral Grace Hopper, who in 1985 spoke to my Plebe Class, ‘A ship in port is safe, but that’s not what ships are built for. Sail out to sea and do new things,’ which we will do together. I look forward to the exceptional semesters, moments, and experiences we will share.”

In San Diego, Davids served as Acting Commander, Naval Surface Forces, Acting Commander, Naval Surface Force and U.S. Pacific Command. As a career surface warfare officer, she commanded USS Curts (FFG 38), USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) and Carrier Strike Group 11. Her deployments include Desert Shield/Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti attended Thursday’s event.

“Today is truly a great Navy day, and we all have a lot to celebrate,” Franchetti said. “I am personally thrilled to be starting this new year out right, by getting two of our Navy’s finest naval officers into the positions we need them to be in, to build and lead the teams that will enable our naval service to get after our nation’s most pressing challenges.”

Davids was also promoted from Rear Admiral to Vice Admiral before the ceremony.