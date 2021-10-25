Former principal remembers late UCSD freshman as ‘well-loved and respected’

SAN DIEGO – The former high school principal of a UC San Diego freshman who fell to his death from a dorm window Friday remembered him as being “very well-loved and respected.”

Two campuses are left mourning the loss of 18-year-old Aaron Fan, those at UCSD and at Westview High School in San Diego. According to the county’s Medical Examiner’s Office, Fan attended a party Friday on the eighth floor of Tioga Hall when a campus police officer came by the room for a noise complaint.

Witnesses say Fan went to the bathroom of the dormitory and a short time later, he was seen falling out of the bathroom window to the ground.

He was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, where he died, the office said.

Tina Ziegler, principal at Westview High, said Fan attended the high school starting in 10th grade. She fondly recalls how he helped tutor AP Biology students at the school.

“Our mock trial students currently are taking it hard because he was (a) leader and good friend,” Ziegler said.

Those who knew him on campus say they’re struggling with the traumatic ordeal.

“I’ve never really had to deal with death and having to do with someone who I was pretty close with, someone who had a big part of my high school experience and life, in general, is very hard,” said Deepali Yedulapuram, who was friends with Fan. “I don’t really know how to process it.”

In a statement released by UCSD, the university said it is providing health and well-being resources for students. They are being encouraged to visit CAPS at Galbraith Hall 190 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or to meet individually with a CAPS practitioner in Muir College HHS 2126 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Tritons, let us treat each other with kindness and support one another during this difficult time,” the university’s statement reads.