Former La Jolla media exec agrees to plead guilty in admissions bribery scandal

BOSTON (AP) — The former chief executive of a media company who authorities say paid more than $500,000 to get her two children into elite universities as athletic recruits has agreed to change her plea to guilty.

Federal prosecutors in Boston announced Thursday that 57-year-old Elisabeth Kimmel, of La Jolla is the 32nd parent to plead guilty in the Operation Varsity Blues nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Kimmel is a former owner of KFMB in San Diego.

Under terms of a plea deal, Kimmel will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and in exchange will receive a six-week prison term and two years of probation. Her attorney declined comment.

Prosecutors said Kimmel agreed to pay to get her daughter into Georgetown University as a tennis recruit despite her not being a competitive player and her son admitted to the University of Southern California as a pole vaulter even though he was not one, the Associated Press reported.

