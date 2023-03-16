SAN DIEGO — Former doctor Leng Ky was sentenced to 17 years in state prison for sexually assaulting four patients while they were under anesthesia at his private pain management clinic in Escondido.

The 43-year-old anesthesiologist pleaded guilty in January to three counts of sexually assaulting an unconscious victim and one count of sexual battery by restraint.

The allegations came to light in 2020 when one patient reported she believed Ky had sexually assaulted her during an appointment with him. The victim reported it to Escondido police and throughout their investigation, three more victims came forward.

The four victims had all gone to see Dr. Ky to treat chronic pain. According to the District Attorney’s office, in each case, he would suggest treatments that required placing them under heavy anesthesia.

“The victims would sometimes wake up during the treatments to find the defendant sexually assaulting them. The defendant would continue to administer drugs putting them under again. When the victims would raise concerns about their memories, the defendant assured them it was just a result of hallucinations from the drugs. One victim remembers the defendant whispering in her ear “I know you like this” while sexually assaulting her. Due to the effects of the drugs, the victims were unable to move or even talk when they would wake up and find the defendant violating them. The victims’ mothers and husbands would be sitting in the waiting room while the defendant sexually assaulted their loved ones in his treatment room,” according to the DA’s office.

All four of the victims gave emotional victim impact statements prior to Ky’s sentencing Thursday.

“I walked into your office as a teenage facing a lifetime of debilitating pain, I left with all of that pain and so much more,” one victim said.

“Since that day I was drugged, raped and tortured for four hours, my life has fallen into shambles,” another victim said through tears to the judge Thursday.

FOX 5 previously reported Ky had worked with Palomar Hospital, North County Pain Institute, Sharp Community Medical Group, Graybill Medial Croup and a clinic in Rancho Mirage.

It’s unclear how many victims there could be.

“First I want to say I’m sorry…” Ky said in a short statement to the court Thursday. “I take responsibility for it.”

“The fact that he abused his position of power, it’s good to see that he’s getting the justice he deserves,” Deputy District Attorney Ben Barlow said.

The state board revoked Ky’s license to practice.

The judge ruled Thursday Ky will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.