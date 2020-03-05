Former city employee gets probation for embezzling $100K

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A former city of San Diego parks and recreation employee who embezzled more than $100,000 was sentenced Thursday to five years probation, and paid back in full the money she took.

Lisa Ann Petty, 43, formerly the center director for the Paradise Hills Recreation Center, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a felony count of misappropriation of public funds for taking $100,649.65 from the city. During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, a check for that amount was provided to city District Manager Manuel Gonzalez.

Nearly a dozen other charges for crimes including grand theft and check forgery were dismissed at sentencing.

Prosecutors say Petty, who worked for the city from 2012 to 2018, embezzled the funds between 2017 and 2018.

She was charged last November by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.