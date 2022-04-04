SAN DIEGO – A former United States Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton has been sentenced to more than 28 years in prison for the sexual assault of a three-year-old, as well as intent to engage in sexual acts with a four-year-old and an eight-year-old, authorities said.

According to United States Attorney Randy S. Grossman, 30-year-old Michael Hamby Jr. received 340 months in prison and 20 years of supervised release for the October 2016 assault of a three-year-old.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Hamby Jr. was arrested on March 4, 2017 in Okinawa, Japan following an investigation that uncovered video evidence of the former Marine assaulting a child.

The San Diego publication also reported that Hamby had attempted to meet up with a woman who he had met on social media who had offered to let him perform sexual acts on her children. The woman, however, was an undercover agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and had responded to the man’s Craigslist posting for “young girls, incest, taboo.”

Court officials said Hamby pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor in May 2021 and admitted to engaging in email communications with Elijah Alexander Vasquez, his co-defendant who is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning, regarding their mutual interest in performing sexual acts on children. The pair agreed to meet on Oct. 22, 2016 and ultimately engaged in lurid acts with the child.

“The lengthy sentence issued by the court reflects the horrific and depraved nature of Hamby’s crimes,”

Grossman said. “Following an NCIS investigation that spanned two countries, this prosecution ensures Hamby will face the consequences of his actions and the community will be protected from future harm.”

As part of his sentencing, Hamby will be required to register as a sex offender and will be placed into a prison with a designated sex offender management program, according to court officials.

“The world is a safer place for children now that Hamby has been sentenced to prison for his heinous

crimes,” said Special Agent Michael Pierce, of the NCIS Marine West Field Office. “As the

federal law enforcement agency for the Department of the Navy, NCIS remains fully committed to

protecting children from harm in communities where our DON personnel and their families live and work.”