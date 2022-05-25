PALOMAR MOUNTAIN, Calif. — A popular former sixth-grade camp site in northern San Diego County will now be converted into a center to train firefighters, county officials announced Wednesday.

CAL FIRE and the county have joined together to use Palomar Mountain’s Camp Fox as a wildland firefighting base, the county posted on their Instagram.

“This is an exciting win for the County and a great opportunity to further support wildland fire suppression in the back country,” District 5 County Supervisor Jim Desmond said. “I want to thank our County Fire Staff for making this possible.”

Camp Fox, the home of many memorable experiences for campers over the years, will be owned by the county for a second time after transferring to the San Diego County Office of Education in 1977, county spokesperson Chuck Westerheide stated in a release on Tuesday.

Once the new Fox Fire Center is completed by CAL FIRE, four of their hand crews will live at the property to provide 24-hour wildland fire protection coverage, according to the county. Training exercises to be conducted daily include hose lays, brush cutting, line cutting, tree falling, among others.

The Fox Fire Center is currently housing two firefighter hand crews per day as crews work to update the site, county officials added.