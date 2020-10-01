For second week, San Diego businesses, politicians rally for new reopening system

SAN DIEGO — A group made up of San Diego-area businesses and local politicians rallied Wednesday outside the County Administration Center to call for leaders to collaborate on a new reopening system separate of guidelines outlined by the state.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond was among a group made up of San Diego-area businesses and local politicians who rallied Wednesday outside the County Administration Center to call for leaders to collaborate on a new reopening system separate of guidelines outlined by the state.

The group, which goes by “We Mean Business,” repeatedly has criticized California’s color-coded reopening system, arguing that it does not give them a fighting chance for survival.

“Basically, what we’re looking for is to be removed from the tiered system with a red to purple — all of that,” said Sarah Piha with Time Out Sports Tavern in San Diego.

Some businesses said they aren’t trying to be reckless in reopening. But they say the state’s current metrics make it hard to stay positive about the future.

“Even in the best-case scenario, we’re only going to be open to operate at 50% eventually and who’s going to start a business plan at 50%?” Piha said.

Rally organizer Jon Weber is calling on city and county leaders to work with them to collaborate on a system more favorable to businesses. The group plans to put forth a proposal for how to get more businesses open safely and rally again next week.

“Having an actual plan that has a true path to opening up 100%, it’s going to be a keystone to what we’re putting together,” Weber said. “The current plan — even if we do everything right — the most we will ever get open is 50%.

“To me, that is a plan to stay closed, not a plan to reopen.”