For San Diego’s tourism industry, ‘it’s going to be a long road back,’ local official says

SAN DIEGO — From the empty downtown corridor and beaches to the vacant theme parks, San Diego’s tourism industry has taken a beating in recent months due to the coronavirus.

The industry, typically bolstered by more than 35 million annual visitors spending approximately $11.6 billion each year, is hurting, said San Diego Tourism Authority President and CEO Joe Terzi. Terzi joined local leaders Thursday in a virtual salute to the industry during National Travel and Tourism Week.

“I don’t think there’s ever been anything as devastating as what we’re going through right now,” Terzi said.

The longtime tourism executive said there are positive signs ahead, particularly as restaurants and hotel already are eyeing future reopening dates. On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidance in the state’s coronavirus recovery effort allowing some local businesses such as book stores, sporting goods retailers and florists — as well as the manufacturing, warehouse and logistics businesses which support retailers — to reopen in a limited capacity as early as Friday.

Other industries are certain to follow, but for most, it’s a question of when.

There’s a difficult road ahead for places such as the San Diego Convention Center, which would not be able to reopen in its former capacity until Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan. The site currently is being used as a temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness, a move local officials say is aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s certainly not weeks, maybe not even months,” Terzi said. “We’ve heard everything from the end of this year to the second quarter of next year, which would be devastating to jobs.”

For so many, jobs are badly needed right now. Terzi said more than half of the 200,000 local tourism workers currently are out of work due to COVID-19.

Once the industry’s many partners are free to reopen, Terzi said the SDTA is planning a localized campaign to bring in-state residents back to San Diego, before expanding its scope nationally.

“It’s going to be a long road back,” he said. “We’re prepared to get going … we just need some help to get things open and have people feel comfortable traveling again.”