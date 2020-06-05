For local pets, free food and treats made available to rescue groups

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society began distributing Friday some 10,000 pounds of pet food and treats, available at no cost to local non-profit pet rescue groups.

ENCINITAS, Calif. – The Rancho Coastal Humane Society began distributing Friday some 10,000 pounds of pet food and treats, available at no cost to local nonprofit pet rescue groups.

The distribution comes following a donation from Rescue Bank by greatergood.org, a nonprofit which provides services and supplies to animal rescue and rehabilitation groups, according to a Friday news release.

Its recent donation contains mostly cat food and treats, all of which now is available to eligible groups at the Humane Society located at 389 Requeza St. in Encinitas.

“Our food distribution since the COVID 19 crisis began will be more than 70,000 pounds,” RCHS President Judi Sanzo said in a release. “Under normal circumstances the rescue groups pay for shipping. Rescue Bank tells us the cost of this shipment has been paid. This food is absolutely free to qualified rescue organizations.”

Eligible organizations must remain in their vehicles during the food pickup and are being required to provide their 501(c)(3) nonprofit number.

More information on the program is available for rescues at info@sdpets.org.