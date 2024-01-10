SAN DIEGO — A popular fish restaurant chain in San Diego County is being investigated by Public Health Services after complaints of foodborne illness.

The Fish Shop, which has locations in Pacific Beach, Point Loma and Encinitas, has been linked to these complaints, according to County Communications Office director, Michael Workman.

On Wednesday morning, the county confirmed an investigation into this matter is ongoing. While no specific source has been identified at this point, Workman said potential sources could include seafood such as oysters.

More information will be shared with the public as it becomes available. In the meantime, the county is encouraging individuals who believe they became ill after eating at one of these restaurants to contact their healthcare provider.

To report suspected foodborne illness related to local facilities, such as restaurants and markets, the county said to call 858-505-6814.

The Department of Environmental Health and Quality has also been notified and is assisting with this investigation.

FOX 5 reached out to The Fish Shop for comment, but did not receive a response before publication.