Food distributed to 600 military families impacted by COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — The struggle to put food on the table continues to be an issue for some San Diegans.

About 600 military families impacted by COVID-19 took home meals Saturday in a food distribution event at Grossmont College. Organizers from Feeding San Diego and Courage to Call said the effort included more than 400 boxes distributed compared to their last such event, which they say demonstrates a sustained need by families during the pandemic.

“Because of COVID, there is an increased need,” said RanDee McLain, program manager at Courage to Call, an organization which provides support to military veterans and their families.

More information including how to donate to future distribution events is available online at courage2call.org/free-food-distribution.