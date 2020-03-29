Food Bank gives groceries to 1,000 families in mass distribution effort

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Food Bank provided 1,000 families in need with groceries Saturday morning during a mass distribution event at the SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley.

In partnership with volunteers from San Diego’s Community Emergency Response Teams, the Food Bank distributed groceries to approximately 1,000 vehicles that drove through the stadium, with each driver receiving enough groceries to make about 25 meals.

“This is our first mass distribution,” said James Floros, CEO of San Diego Food Bank. Floros said another such event is planned for Friday morning at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, and more events will be added to the Food Bank’s calendar in the days to come.

“We’re adjusting on the fly,” Floros said. “As everyone knows, this thing changes every 24 hours. We’re just trying to shorten some of the lines by doing these mass distributions.”

Visit the San Diego Food Bank’s website for information on the income guidelines families must meet in order to qualify to receive groceries at one of the scheduled food distributions.