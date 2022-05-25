SAN DIEGO – Construction on the massive Terminal 1 overhaul at the San Diego International Airport will prompt changes for travelers beginning next month.

Starting June 5, the Terminal 1 parking lot will close to incoming traffic, airport officials said Wednesday. That means no cars will be allowed in the lot and all cars remaining there must be removed by June 14 prior to the permanent closure of the lot the following day.

It’s a change coming from the $3.4 billion effort to replace the 1960s-era terminal that ultimately will bring the opening of the new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza in late 2024.

Another shift for travelers happens June 15 when the pedestrian bridge located in front of Terminal 1 permanently closes, officials said. The bridge, which offers a path to travelers to the parking lot and the airport’s ground transportation island, is being replaced by a crosswalk in front of the terminal.

The airport alerted San Diegans about the changes with its governing body, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, expecting large numbers of travelers this summer.

“We expect an increased number of passengers beginning as early as Memorial Day weekend,” Authority president and CEO Kimberly Becker said in a statement. “We are ready to welcome all who will be traveling during the summer months. However, construction has started on the New T1 which is the replacement of the current Terminal 1.”

Becker urges travelers to plan ahead and expect delays due to construction and the lack of on-site parking.

“We understand that construction can be an inconvenience, but we promise the result will be worth it,” she said.

Happening in multiple phases, the project — approved by the airport authority’s board last October — is expected to be complete by late 2028. By then, the new terminal will offer 30 gates, more security checkpoint lanes, a “refreshed” mix of food and beverage vendors and various upgrades to the airport’s roadways systems.

Officials say if all goes to plan, 19 of those gates could be open as soon as July 2025 with construction on the remaining 11 gates expected to get underway that same month.

Looking to reserve your parking space ahead of time? Click or tap here.