Daffodils are blooming at Julian Farm and Orchards. (Photo: Julian Farm and Orchards)

JULIAN, Calif. — Melting snow has unveiled carpets of yellow flowers just in time for “Daffodil Days,” Julian Farm and Orchards said Thursday.

For the second year in a row, San Diegans can head to the mountain town to enjoy the “U-pick” event. Starting Friday, March 10, visitors can pick their own daffodils from the farms sprawling flowers fields.

According to Julian Farm and Orchards, thousands of people walked the grounds of their 25-acre sustainable farm last year to experience the flourishing daffodils at their peak. The farm anticipates up to 80,000 blooms from March through April — creating for a large window for visits.

There’s more than just flowers to enjoy during “Daffodil Days.”

The farm said family-friendly activities like rock climbing, axe throwing, a petting zoo, hayrides, face painting and more will all be available during the Spring.

Admission to the farm can be purchased online or at the entry gate. More information on ticketing options can be found here.

Julian Farm and Orchard is located at 4381 Julian Hwy., just three miles west of historic Julian. Parking is free and the farm’s hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.