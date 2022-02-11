Flower industry facing challenges ahead of Valentine’s Day

VISTA, Calif. — Customers should not be surprised if they have to pay more for their Valentine’s Day flower bouquet this year as the industry is being met with many challenges such as inflation and shortages.

Dos Gringos, a flower company based in Vista, is the largest ornamental sunflower company in the United States. They supply flowers for 1-800-flowers, an online retailer, grocery stores around the San Diego area and sells directly to customers.

Business Development Manager, Gabby Mercado, says the flower industry has faced a lot of challenges over the last two years, the biggest one: lack of labor.

“The lack of people in the farms, to pick and harvest our flowers, the lack of assemblers, to make the bouquets, the lack of drivers, and in stores you will see the lack of florists who are actually there to process the flowers for the customers,” Mercado said.

Supply chain issues and labor shortages means regular flower bouquet will now cost more.

“The prices fluctuate, product wise, flower, you see anywhere from 7% to 20% to 30%,” Mercado said. “All the hardgood material like I mentioned, those are probably what is costing us more, which is plastic wrapping anything like that probably more than 25%.”

Mercado says they are still waiting on supplies they ordered for Christmas and Thanksgiving.

“We are in February and we are still waiting for those because they are stuck at ports and we can’t get people to bring them over to us,” she said.

As the world continues to grapple with challenges brought on by the pandemic, Mercado says not to wait until the last minute to purchase flowers.

“I would say shop with time, because you don’t want to be the person that goes home with no flowers on Valentine’s Day,” she said.