Flower Fields season extended by one week

SAN DIEGO — If you haven’t made it out to the Flower Fields this year, you’ll have another five days to do so.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch will remain open through May 16 with tickets now discounted 50% for general admission. Staff said the extension of the season, originally slated to end May 9, is a result of Mother Nature and her cooler spring weather. It has led to an extended blooming season.

There are still about 14 acres in bloom at the site, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

“Although not perfect (but heck, who is right?) there are plenty of bold, beautiful color for the whole family to enjoy,” staff said on the Flower Fields website.

In addition to the ranunculus, the ranch also offers other sights and activities, including the American Flag of Flowers, Sweet Pea Maze, U-Pick Blueberries on Saturday and Sunday, The Artist Gardens & Bird Aviaries and Historic Poinsettia Display. Food is also available.

Purchase tickets and see more information here.