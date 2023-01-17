SAN DIEGO — Mission Valley looks very different than it did just 24 hours ago, as many intersections have reopened after heavy flooding shut down several intersections Monday.

Public transit however is still being impacted by the winter storm, which brought heavy rainfall around the region.

The Fashion Valley Transit Center had to close due to flooding.

Bus service was stopped due to the transit center and the surrounding street being flooded.

The water has since receded but it was still a mess as MTS workers were cleaning and inspecting the facility early Tuesday morning, hoping to get service back online.

Meanwhile, some of the streets around the transit center are still flooded as of Tuesday morning.

One of the Fashion Valley Mall’s parking structures near the transit center was also flooded Tuesday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department lifeguards have been patrolling these areas, in case anyone gets stuck in the flood water.

The San Diego River ,which runs to the south of the mall, was still overflowing onto Fashion Valley Road Tuesday.

The good news for MTS passengers is that they can still take the trolley at Fashion Valley.

“It’s crazy because I live right there and you can see it was crazy. I’m really glad I can use the trolley to go to school.” said Favian Bezkfoer.

MTS says riders can check their website for any changes or detours to bus and trolley schedules.