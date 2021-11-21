Flooding from water main break closes lanes on I-5, SR-163 near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — Several lanes on major freeways near Balboa Park were shut down Sunday evening due to a water main break, the California Highway Patrol announced.

Authorities said at 6:50 p.m. a water main rupture caused a massive amount of water to spew onto the roadways. Road closures were set up at the connector ramps on southbound California 163 and the right lanes on northbound Interstate 5 Hawthorne, Caltrans San Diego confirmed at around 8:45 p.m. CHP says traffic is being diverted to northbound State Route 163.

As several cars tried to drive through the flooding, rocks and debris were falling from the pipeline, damaging the windshield of one car, according to authorities.

It’s been like this for 3 hours now. Rocks &debris spewing out & hit at least one car early on. One woman transported to hospital as precaution. Officials say it’ll take several more hours to turn off water. Can’t help but think of the drought &amount of water being wasted. pic.twitter.com/nGui7lvtNB — Megan Healy (@MeganHealyTV) November 22, 2021

A woman was taken to the hospital, the CHP said. Her status is currently unknown.

Officers say it is going to take several hours to shut the water off, and then crews will have to address major flooding with storm drains filling up.

Earlier Sunday, a water main break in the East Village caused street closures and damaged some businesses. It is still unclear if the two incidents were connected.

CHP says they are not sure how long the closures will last.

