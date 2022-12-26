SAN DIEGO — Dozens of people were stranded on Christmas night at the San Diego International Airport as hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed around the country over the holiday weekend.

It was madness for people trying to get home to their families, with long lines for people trying to book another flight and others scrambling to find their luggage.

The flight delays and cancellations are due largely in part to severe winter storms around the country, which have heavily impacted travel plans.

FOX 5 spoke with several airport travelers who said they had to wait in line for several hours to get new flight information. Some said that they had their flights cancelled two days in a row.

“I had a flight for 4 p.m. yesterday and that was cancelled, then I waited in that line for 7 hours and was here until 1 a.m. last night,” said Michelle Pavao, who was trying to return home to

Sacramento. “Then I got rebooked for today at 3, that got cancelled and now I can’t find my luggage.”

Some travelers were told it could be several days before they are able to get a flight, due to the delays.

While some chose to wait in line, other travelers told FOX 5 they would look into other options to get back home, including carpooling with other stranded travelers to their locations or staying with family longer than expected until they can get a return flight.