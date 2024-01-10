SAN DIEGO — Alaska Airlines canceled 14 flights at the San Diego International Airport (SAN) Tuesday, while United Airlines had 13 cancellations.

This comes as both airlines begin to inspect their fleet of Max 9 jets following an order from the FAA. United reported finding some bolts loose in the process and it’s only just began.

For some local travelers — like Mary Jo Santo Pietro — a sigh of relief was expressed after making it to America’s Finest City on Tuesday.

“We are very relieved to be in San Diego because my daughter is getting married and I didn’t want to miss it,” said Santo Pietro.

She and another family member will definitely make the wedding on Thursday, but they admitted going into “panic mode” when they received an email from Alaska Airlines beforehand saying their flight was cancelled.

“I’m too old for this,” joked Santo Pietro. “It was just more tension and more anxiety.”

Alaska Airlines rebooked the two on an American flight.

For those planning travel to and from SAN, you can check the status of your flight online.

This comes as cancellations continue to pile up nationwide.