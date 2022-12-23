SAN DIEGO – A woman accused of using her flight attendant privileges to smuggle fentanyl at the San Diego International Airport pleaded guilty in federal court, according to prosecutors.

Terese Lea White, 41, of Dallas, Texas, is said to have bypassed a robust security screening process while taping the drugs to her abdomen. White admitted in her plea agreement that on Oct. 4, 2022, she was off-duty and flew from the Dallas/Forth Worth International Airport to San Diego International Airport, officials said.

Prosecutors said when White arrived in San Diego, she exited the airport’s secure area, and then later that day before her Boston flight, she tried to avoid the regular security screening process by using the “Known Crew Member” queue.

But at that time she was selected for the regular passenger screening process, where TSA found White had packages taped to her abdomen that had more than three pounds of fentanyl.

White faces the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 24, 2023.