Flight attendant assaulted on flight to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Video shows someone being escorted off a plane after a flight attendant was reportedly punched in the face on a flight to San Diego on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines confirmed a physical assault took place Sunday morning on Flight 700 from Sacramento to San Diego. Video shared by Susan Marie Stidham showed police escorting a woman off the plane.

She said the passenger was asked to put her seatbelt back on while the plane was still moving. A Southwest representative confirmed the passenger repeatedly ignored the crew’s instructions and became physically abusive.

The flight attendant reportedly suffered facial injuries, including the loss of two teeth, according to a letter from TWU Local 556, a union that represents 15,000 Southwest flight attendants.

Lyn Montgomery, the union president, sent the letter to Southwest’s CEO on Monday. It outlined disruptive behavior by passengers and demanded the airline take action to better protect the carrier’s crew.

The FAA said earlier this month that U.S. airlines had reported a “disturbing increase” in violent or disruptive behavior, including 1,300 incidents of unruly passengers since February. TWU Local 556 claims Southwest’s flight attendants were forced to deal with “477 passenger misconduct incidents” during a five-week span in April and May alone.

Montgomery said Southwest should “better utilize” its restricted traveler list for unruly passengers, including those that defy federal mask mandates.

“No passenger should be removed from one flight only to be permitted to board the very next Southwest Airlines flight after a non-compliance incident. We ask that you take a strong stance to ensure that unruly passengers are not welcome to travel with us, period, full stop,” she said.

