Flex Alert: California extends call to conserve energy to Friday evening

SAN DIEGO — Within a few hours of California’s statewide Flex Alert going into effect Thursday evening, the manager of the state’s power grid called for more voluntary power conservation on Friday evening.

The first of the two alerts takes effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and continues until 10 p.m. Then Friday’s Flex Alert will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

With temperatures soaring in San Diego and beyond, California is calling on residents statewide to reduce overall power demand and lower the risk of outages.

According to Cal-ISO, residents are urged to take steps prior to the alert taking effect, such as pre-cooling their homes, using major appliances and closing window coverings to preserve cool air indoors. Once the alert takes effect, residents should set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances and turn off all unnecessary lights.