Fletcher reelected as chair of MTS Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – In a unanimous vote, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System board of directors re-elected San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Thursday to a second two-year term as chairman.

His appointment will run through December 2023.

“It is a great honor to continue leading our region’s public transit system,” Fletcher said. “The board is dedicated to safely and reliably moving San Diegans around our region.

“Before COVID-19 our system was one of the few in the nation seeing consistent increases in transit ridership,” he said. “Our task ahead is to build back better — maintaining our safe environment, on-time service, and quality customer service. Together we will take transit into the future and create a cleaner, greener, more equitable San Diego.”

The MTS Board is made up of 15 local elected officials — four from the city of San Diego, two from Chula Vista, and one each from the County of San Diego, Poway, Santee, El Cajon, La Mesa, National City, Lemon Grove, Coronado and Imperial Beach.

