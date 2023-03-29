SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Wednesday he and his wife are being sued for millions of dollars.

In a statement released Wednesday, Fletcher’s attorney said that a former colleague with whom Fletcher said he had consensual interactions with is attempting to obtain a significant amount of money from the couple. Fletcher is married to former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

His attorney, Danielle Hultenius Moore, says the allegations in the lawsuit, which were not disclosed in the statement, are false. Moore went on to claim the woman pursued her client.

“…Their interactions were consensual and Mr. Fletcher does not and never had authority over her employment. We will aggressively fight this issue in court and the full record will show the truth.”

In his statement, Fletcher admitted he made a “terrible mistake” and violated the trust and loyalty of his marriage. His full comments on the matter can be found here.

Over the weekend, Fletcher announced he’s seeking medical leave from his position as county supervisor. His spokesperson says Fletcher is currently in another state seeking treatment for post traumatic stress and alcohol abuse.