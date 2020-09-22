Fleet Science Center debuts new distance learning hubs for kids

SAN DIEGO — The Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park is inviting students to do their distance learning at the museum.

The museum will remain closed to the public so staff can answer the need of the community. The science center is now home to learning hubs, which help working parents and their kids with distance learning.

“Parents have other schedules or things that conflict with their kids, so we are here to be that support for the community and for families and for schools,” Andia Pebdani, education manager of the science center, said.

This week is the learning hub’s soft opening. Six kids are working in multipurpose rooms behind the actual museum. Desks are six feet apart and students can remove their masks while working at their desk during zoom classes.

The hub will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Next week, there will be 25 students, but they have room for lots more.

“We want to make sure that they get to have engagement, not only whatever they’re doing, but also with each other because that human connection is so important right now,” Pebdani said.

The cost is $270 a week, right around the cost of day care. The science center also offers scholarships for parents who can’t afford it. Not only do the kids have a safe and fun place to study, they also have access to the museum during the day.

For 9-year-old David, that’s a huge win.

“We are going to the science center, which I have been through this whole entire science center! I’ve seen every single part of it,” he said.

Find more information about the distance learning hubs here.