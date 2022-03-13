CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A vacant home was heavily damaged early Sunday morning after flames shot through the roof in Chula Vista, fire officials said.

The Chula Vista Fire Department were called in around 4:17 a.m. to the 300 block of Theresa Way, according to battalion chief Brendan Barahura.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, Barahura said they saw a significant amount of fire in the attic and toward the back of the home that was under construction.

“We did go defensive from the start, just based on the fire that was through the roof of the building,” Barahura said. “We wanted to knock the fire down before we had interior crews below the fire, in case the building collapsed.”

No injuries were reported as crews spent several hours investigating how the fire started. Fire officials also were not able to get in contact with the homeowners.