Flames engulf minivan in crash at Mid-City police station

SAN DIEGO — A van caught fire and the flames quickly spread to the entire vehicle outside the Mid-City police substation early Thursday.

Video shows flames engulfing the minivan just after 2 a.m. after it crashed into a tree in front of the police station at 4310 Landis Street. Police officers could be seen trying to put out the fire but it quickly spread to the entire minivan.

The tires could be heard popping with another small explosion taking place before firefighters got to the area and put the flames out.

FOX 5 is working to learn if anyone was hurt in the initial crash. Check back for updates on this developing story.