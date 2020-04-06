Flames engulf City Heights home

SAN DIEGO — Crews were battling a house fire in the City Heights neighborhood Sunday night, authorities said.

The San Diego Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze along the 4100 block of Manzanita Drive near Manzanita Canyon around 9:42 p.m.

SDFD is working a Structure Residential at 4115 MANZANITA DR. The call was received on 04/05/2020 at 09:42:42 PM and unit(s) arrived at 09:48:04 PM. Updates at: https://t.co/QQAapKlJBX #FS20050690 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) April 6, 2020

According to the San Diego Police Department, the home was vacant when authorities arrived.

A vacant Single-family home fully engulfed at 4000￼ Manzanita Drive. Officers evacuated near by residence. Manzanita Dr. & Poppy Pl are currently closed. pic.twitter.com/sgYG8cwCuq — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 6, 2020

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in connection with the fire.

Manzanita Drive and Poppy Place were temporarily closed as authorities worked to extinguish the flames.

Check back for updates on this developing story.