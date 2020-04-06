Flames engulf City Heights home

SAN DIEGO — Crews were battling a house fire in the City Heights neighborhood Sunday night, authorities said.
The San Diego Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze along the 4100 block of Manzanita Drive near Manzanita Canyon around 9:42 p.m.
According to the San Diego Police Department, the home was vacant when authorities arrived.
It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in connection with the fire.
Manzanita Drive and Poppy Place were temporarily closed as authorities worked to extinguish the flames.
