Home and outbuilding destroyed by flames near Jamul. (Credit: CAL FIRE San Diego County)

JAMUL, Calif. – A home and an outbuilding in the Jamul area are destroyed after flames broke out Sunday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE San Diego County.

CAL FIRE tweeted about the incident sometime after 3 p.m.

Flames could be seen at Lyons Valley road and Black Diamond Gem lane, east of Jamul, CAL FIRE said.

Forward progress reportedly stopped around 4 p.m., according to CAL FIRE. It left a home burned to the ground as well as an outbuilding.

A pickup truck and horse trailer were also damaged by the flames.

Firefighters said they were able to save several nearby buildings and trees.

Fire engines remained at the site until at least 6 p.m. for overhaul operations.