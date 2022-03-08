SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Flags at the California State Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of San Diego Firefighter-Paramedic Nickolas Ramirez, who died last month from COVID-19 complications, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Tuesday.

Ramirez, 59, died Feb. 16. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, Ramirez joined the department in 2003 and most recently served as deputy fire marshal in the Community Risk Reduction Division.

The department called Ramirez “one of the most affable fire service employees around,” with “a lightning-quick wit” that “made those around him laugh constantly.”

He was also described as an outstanding paramedic who “treated every patient as if they were a member of his own family. His compassion knew no bounds, both with his fire family and his patients.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, Gov. Newsom said, “Jennifer and I mourn the untimely passing of Firefighter-Paramedic Ramirez and extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this painful time. Firefighter-Paramedic Ramirez was a dedicated first responder and beloved member of the community who will be dearly missed.”

