SAN DIEGO — California State University San Marcos will be adding five new school districts to eligible schools under their guaranteed admission program, education officials announced Tuesday.

The selected districts are Bonsall Unified School District, Guajome Schools, Hemet Unified School District, Poway Unified School District and San Dieguito Union High School District, CSUSM stated on its website.

They join 10 other districts in The Alliance, an initiative aimed at improving college attendance and graduation rates for all learners in CSUSM’s footprint, whose students are eligible for automatic admittance to the university if they meet certain criteria.

“Under the MOUs (memorandum of understanding), students are guaranteed admission if they reach particular standards, and they’re also supported by a peer mentoring program in their first year at CSUSM and ongoing assistance through graduation,” said Brian Hiro, a communications specialist with CSUSM.

On Mar. 1, the president of CSUSM plans to sign a memorandum of understanding to make the addition of the five new school districts official, according to the university. Local superintendents will be in attendance for the event that will take place at The McMahan House on campus from 7-9 a.m.