SAN DIEGO – The first weekend of the San Diego County Fair was in full swing Saturday with thousands in attendance.

People at the fair took in everything from the spinning, upside-down flipping, and gut-dropping rides to the challenging fair games with overstuffed animal prizes.

“This one my mom helped me win, had to shoot water to the middle,” said fairgoer Leslie Wirth as she held a stuffed animal prize.

Of course, those in attendance also showed up for one of the most anticipated parts of the fair: the food.

“They got the best sausage. I love it so much,” said attendee Richard Scott.

“The funnel cake for sure, the funnel cake for sure,” said fairgoer Stella Racheck on what her favorite food item was.

People can’t get enough of the San Diego County Fair.

“It’s just absolutely amazing, we are just thrilled to be back,” said CEO of the San Diego County Fair Carlene Moore. “It’s been a long time in the making for us.”

The average attendance is 30,000 people a day, according to Moore. In 2020 the fair was drive-thru only for food. In 2021, the fair was scaled down due to COVID-19.

Now that the fair is fully back, the theme this year is “Heroes Reunited” in honor of the brave men and women who pulled the country through the pandemic.

“It just seemed more appropriate than ever to really be celebrating that in 2022. Because it is about coming back together and celebrating not just comic book heroes but our community heroes,” Moore said.

This year, the fair added more seating throughout, creature comforts, a new backyard bar and arcade, among other things.

“Much different, it’s a lot of people out here, ton of rides, I like the vibe, like the vibe. I love it,” Racheck said.

Even with the changes, however, many said they still loved the event.

“10 out of 10 recommend coming to this single fair,” said fairgoer Dinnica Golden.

For more information on the San Diego County Fair, click HERE.