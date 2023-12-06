SAN DIEGO — A 98-acre park will soon be coming to a community in rural East County, local officials said.

Alpine Community Park, which is set to begin phase one of construction once a contractor is hired, will be the area’s first county-managed park, the County of San Diego said in on its website Wednesday. It will be located along the northern part of South Grade Road, next to the county property.

The design of the $11.4 million park is focused on dedicating 25 acres for organized activities, while the rest (73 acres) will be used for public use and open space nature preserve.

Some of the features include northern trail connections, playgrounds, off-leash dog area, equestrian staging area, picnic areas, community garden, park office and restrooms, sports courts and parking.

In 2019, the County Board of Supervisors purchased the land from Wright’s Field Partnership, LLC, according to officials. On Wednesday, the county approved the environmental review documents for the park, as well as a four-way crossing to aid pedestrian and bicyclist safety near the park’s entrance.

Crews will break ground on Alpine Community Park in spring 2024, with an expected completion by winter 2025.