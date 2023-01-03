Baby named Mila was first baby born in 2023 at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital. (Credit: Sharp Mary Birch Hospital)

SAN DIEGO — Two babies were among the first to be born in 2023 at two big hospitals in the San Diego area.

UC San Diego Health had its first baby born in 2023 at 1:20 a.m., according to Michelle Brubaker, the associate director of media relations.

First baby born in UCSD Health

Brubaker said the baby is a girl named Amelia and weighed around 6 pounds and 5.4 ounces.

Over at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital, a representative told FOX 5 that its first baby of the year was born at midnight. The Robles family welcomed a baby girl named Mila.

First baby born in Sharpy Mary Birch hospital