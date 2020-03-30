First patients board USNS Mercy hospital ship in Los Angeles

The USNS Mercy welcomed its first patients Sunday after departing San Diego and arriving at the Port of Los Angeles last week to support the city during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden.

LOS ANGELES — The USNS Mercy welcomed its first patients Sunday after departing San Diego and arriving at the Port of Los Angeles last week to support the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release from the commander of the U.S. Third Fleet, the medical staff on board the hospital ship will provide a range of treatments to non-coronavirus patients, including general surgeries, critical and ward care.

“The men and women embarked on board Mercy are energized, eager and ready to provide relief to those in need,” said Capt. John Rotruck, Mercy’s Military Treatment Facility commanding officer.

Those who will assist patients on board include Navy and medical support staff from 22 commands and more than 70 civil service mariners, the news release said.