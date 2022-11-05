CARLSBAD, Calif. — A new affordable housing development called Windsor Pointe opened in Carlsbad on Thursday, announced the the County of San Diego Communications Office.

There are 50 homes on Harding Street and Oak Avenue that range from studios to three-bedroom apartments, according to a county press release.

These units will be available for veterans and families earning between 20% and 60% of the area median income, along with unsheltered individuals living with mental illness, said the county. There will also be supportive services on-site to assist those struggling with mental challenges.

The county said the development will remain affordable in the Carlsbad community for 55 years.

The Windsor Pointe complex is part of an effort by the county to address homelessness. The county said it will be supporting more than a dozen similar projects across the region to add more affordable housing and provide additional resources to those in need.

This comes as the county has committed to investing more than $53 million for supportive services for those with mental illness who are most at risk for homelessness, the press release noted.

The affordable housing development was created through a partnership between the county, the City of Carlsbad, Affirmed Housing Group, along with other community organizations.